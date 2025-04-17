2 killed in Florida State University shooting

At least two people were killed in a shooting Thursday at Florida State University's campus in the city of Tallahassee, its president announced.

"Two have died. Five other innocents are being treated for their injuries," Richard McCullough said at a news conference.

Calling it a "tragic day" for the university, he said: "We're absolutely heartbroken by the violence that occurred on our campus earlier today."

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said the shooter is the 20-year-old son of a deputy who has been with the department for 18 years.

He was identified as Phoenix Ikner, who used his mother's weapon.

The officials did not give further information about the victims.

President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the incident.

"It's a shame. It's a horrible thing…We'll have more to say about it later," he told reporters.

The FBI said it is responding and assisting local law enforcement partners.

The school announced that all classes and university events scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled.























