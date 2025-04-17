Cyclone Tam disrupts daily life in Northland, New Zealand

Cyclone Tam disrupted the daily life in New Zealand's Northland region on Thursday.

The weather brought heavy rain and strong winds to many parts of the North Island and upper South Island, reported local Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

Nearly 5,000 properties in the region remain without power, with possible repairs taking up to three days.

Cellphone towers are also reportedly without power.

Domestic flights have also been canceled, along with ferry services.

Over 60 calls were made by Kiwis in the region for damage and cleaning requests for fallen trees and debris overnight.

The strong winds are expected to continue through Friday.

Residents have been warned to be careful and not drive through floodwater.