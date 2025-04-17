Trump disputes report he waved off Israeli strikes against Iran

US President Donald Trump rejected claims Thursday that he discouraged Israel from launching a military strike on Iran.

He said his preference is for a peaceful solution but warned Tehran against pursuing nuclear weapons.

"I wouldn't say waved off," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "I'm not in a rush to do it, because I think that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death, and I'd like to see that. That's my first option."

He said any alternative to diplomacy "would be very bad for Iran," urging Tehran to choose engagement versus confrontation.

"I hope they're wanting to talk. It's going to be very good for them if they do," he said. "I know the Iranian people. They're incredible people -- very smart, very energetic, very successful people. And I don't want to do anything that's going to hurt anybody. I really don't."

But Trump did make it clear that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. "It's really simple. We're not looking to take their industry. We're not looking to take their land. .… All we're saying is you can't have a nuclear weapon."

He also defended his withdrawal from the "terrible" 2015 Iran nuclear deal, criticizing it as "way too short," and claiming it would have already expired if it remained in place.

"We don't make short-term deals with countries. These are countries with long lives," he said.

Oman confirmed that a second round of indirect US-Iran talks will be held Saturday in Rome, following last week's initial round in Muscat to advance a binding agreement.

The first round was welcomed by several Arab states. The White House described the discussions as "very positive and constructive."

The US, along with its allies, including Israel, accuses Iran of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran strongly denies. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, including power generation.















