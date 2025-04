Barcelona qualified for the Champions League semi-finals 5-3 on aggregate, despite losing Tuesday's second leg tie 3-1 at Borussia Dortmund.

Serhou Guirassy scored a hat-trick at the Westfalenstadion to give the Germans hope after they lost the first leg 4-0 in Catalonia. However, a second-half own goal by Ramy Bensebaini gave Barca breathing space as they navigated their way into the last four.