Zelensky submits bills to extend mobilization, martial law for another 90 days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday submitted two bills to parliament to extend mobilization and martial law in the country for another 90 days.

The bills were posted on the online portal of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, which said they are under review by the parliament's committee on national security, defense, and intelligence.

The two bills propose extending martial law in Ukraine from May 9 to Aug. 6.

The Ukrainian president first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine. The measures have been extended multiple times since then.