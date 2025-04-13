GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ CONDEMNS BARBARIC RUSSIAN ATTACK ON UKRAINES SUMY

News World German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemns 'barbaric' Russian attack on Ukraine's Sumy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has denounced the recent Russian military strike on Sumy, a Ukrainian city in the north-eastern region. The attack, which occurred on Sunday, resulted in the deaths of over 30 individuals. Scholz expressed his condemnation, describing the act as barbaric.

"The images from the city centre of Sumy, where Russian missiles killed innocent civilians on Palm Sunday, are horrific. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured," Scholz said in a statement on X.



He added that such attacks underscore the lack of sincerity behind Russia's claimed willingness to seek peace with Ukraine.



"Instead, we are seeing Russia continue its war of aggression against Ukraine with relentless brutality," Scholz wrote.



"This war must end, and Russia must finally agree to a comprehensive ceasefire. We are working toward that goal together with our European and international partners," Scholz said.



According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at least 32 people, including two children, were killed in the strike. More than 80 others were injured, several of them children.











