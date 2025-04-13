News World WHO chief criticizes Israeli attack on hospital in Gaza City

The WHO director has strongly denounced the Israeli airstrike on Gaza City's al-Ahli Hospital and urged for the safeguarding of medical facilities.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly criticized the Israeli airstrike on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City and called for the protection of health care facilities.



The emergency room, laboratory, X-ray machines and the pharmacy have been destroyed, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X on Sunday, citing the hospital director.



He said 50 patients had been moved to other hospitals, but 40 critically ill patients could not be transferred, adding that the hospital cannot accept new patients without repairs.



The director of the al-Ahli Hospital said a child had died because its treatment had been disrupted, Tedros reported.



"Hospitals are protected under international humanitarian law. Attacks on health care must stop," Tedros wrote.



He also called for an end to the Israeli blockade on aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing since the beginning of March.











