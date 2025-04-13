 Contact Us
News Americas Trump in excellent health, White House doctor says following physical

Trump in excellent health, White House doctor says following physical

According to a report from White House physician Captain Sean Barbella, U.S. President Donald Trump is still in excellent health. The report was released on Sunday, following a routine physical the president underwent on Friday.

Reuters AMERICAS
Published April 13,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP IN EXCELLENT HEALTH, WHITE HOUSE DOCTOR SAYS FOLLOWING PHYSICAL

U.S. President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, White House physician Captain Sean Barbella said in a report released on Sunday, two days after he underwent a routine physical on Friday.

The report is the most detailed information on the health of Trump, 78, since he returned to the White House in January as the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency.

"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," Barbella wrote in his report.