Over 250 former Israeli intelligence officers call for end to Gaza war, return of hostages

More than 250 former officials from Israeli intelligence agency Mossad released a new petition Sunday night calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza to facilitate the release of all hostages, according to Israeli media.

The petition adds to a growing wave of public dissent within Israel's security establishment. Since Thursday, at least six petitions have been signed by reservists, retired officers, and veterans from various branches of the Israeli military.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth daily: "The letter, initiated by former senior Mossad officer Gail Shorsh, bears the signatures of three former Mossad chiefs-Danny Yatom, Ephraim Halevy and Tamir Pardo-as well as dozens of department heads and deputy department heads within the agency."

This is the second petition within 24 hours signed by former or current members of Israel's security forces.

Earlier Sunday, around 200 active military reservist doctors also signed a petition demanding an end to the war and the return of hostages held in Gaza.