Ukraine vows 'harsh' response after Russian attack on Sumy kills dozens

DPA AFRICA Published April 13,2025

Ukraine has accused Moscow of targeting civilians after Russian missiles killed 34 people in the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, according to authorities.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram that two children were among the dead.



The strikes also left 117 people injured, including 15 children, authorities said.



"Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance," Zelensky wrote on Telegram. He said the attack occurred while people were on their way to church for Palm Sunday celebrations ahead of the Easter holiday.



Many of the people injured were in the street, with others in cars, on public transport and inside residential buildings, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, accusing Russia of deliberately attacking civilians.



Images showed lifeless bodies on the streets, burning vehicles and widespread destruction.



City authorities announced that a crisis team had been set up in response to the attack.



Sumy, located near the Russian Kursk and Belgorod border regions, has been repeatedly targeted since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion more than three years ago.



The missiles carried explosives with cluster munitions, enabling Russia to hit as many civilians as possible, said Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office.



Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke of a "war crime" and criticized Russia for dragging its feet on accepting a US proposal made in March for a ceasefire in Ukraine.



"Instead, Russia is expanding its terror," Sybiha wrote. He called on Western partners to provide Ukraine with additional anti-aircraft capabilities.



"Strength is the only language they understand, and the only way to put an end to the terrible terror," he said.



"Our response will be harsh," the Ukrainian General Staff said, while Zelensky called for "a tough reaction" from international allies.















