A handout video grab taken on April 10, 2025 from footage published on the official Facebook page of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows a man who identifies as Chinese answering questions at an undisclosed location [AFP]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia was conducting "systemic work" in China to recruit fighters for its war in Ukraine, days after announcing Ukrainian forces had captured two Chinese men fighting for Moscow.

"It is obvious that these are not isolated cases, but systemic Russian work, in particular, on the territory and in the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of this state for war," he said in a statement on social media.