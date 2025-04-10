UN SECURITY COUNCIL DISCUSS ISRAELS ATTACKS ON SYRIA DURING EMERGENCY SESSION

The UN Security Council convened Thursday for an emergency session to address Israel's continued attacks in Syria.

Several member states warned that the actions threaten regional peace and violate international law.

Speaking on behalf of the A3+ group, namely Guyana, Sierra Leone, Somalia and his country Algeria, UN envoy Amer Bendjama voiced concern for "military escalations by Israel in Syria, which are taking place at a critical period of Syria's history, and exacerbate the already fragile situation in this country."

"The A3+ strongly condemn these military operations that violate international law, including the United Nations Charter in particular, Article 24, which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," Bendjama said in the session that was requested by Algeria and Somalia.

He emphasized that "Syria has neither threatened nor attacked Israel," and urged the international community to back Syria's reconstruction by "mobilizing necessary resources, lifting unilateral sanctions and providing required support to Syria."

Amid growing international division, Algeria reiterated that "upholding international law is not a matter of choice, but an obligation."

Bendjama criticized "inflammatory statements by Israeli officials" that "are contributing to instability and threatening regional peace and security."

Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia criticized Israel's extensive military operations inside Syria. "Israel has already carried out more than 700 strikes targeting Syria. Recently, the geographical span of these strikes has expanded. The Hama Air Base, as well as military bases in Palmyra, have also been targeted."

He added that "the Israelis maintain control of the buffer zone, which has been occupied since after 8 December 2024," and raised alarm about Israeli officials' statements on demilitarizing southern Syria and Israeli army intentions to remain there indefinitely.

"These actions are a gross violation of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity, which under no circumstances need to be called into question, regardless of who holds power," said Nebenzia.

Noting that the "new Syrian authorities continue not to demonstrate hostile intent vis-a-vis Israel," the Russian envoy argued that Damascus poses no real threat to Israel's national security.

Meanwhile, the US again aligned closely with Israel.

"We should all agree that a stable and sovereign Syria is critical for our collective security," said Dorothy Shea, US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim.

Shea said the US shares Israel's "concerns about Syria becoming a base for terrorism," and argued that "Israel has an inherent right of self-defense, including against terrorist groups operating close to its border."

"We welcome the Syrian permanent representative's March 3 letter to the Council stating that Syria will not be a haven for terrorism, nor will it be a part of any axes or polarization or become involved in any conflicts or wars that threaten the security and stability of the region," she said.

She stated that Washington would not judge Syrian authorities by rhetoric alone, but welcomed statements from Türkiye and Israel indicating that neither seeks a direct conflict with one another in Syria.

Türkiye's Chargé d'Affaires ad interim, Aslı Güven, described the moment as critical for Syria's future, warning that the international community's decisions will determine whether Syria "advances toward peace and stability, or falls back into conflict."

Condemning Israel's "unprovoked aggression," she said repeated airstrikes and incursions "violate Syria's sovereignty and threaten regional stability."

She added that the actions harm counter-terrorism efforts and hinder accountability, especially when targeting chemical storage sites.

Emphasizing the need to respect Syria's unity and territorial integrity, dismantle terrorist entities, Güven stressed the importance of ensuring security responsibilities transferred to the Syrian state.

Syria's UN envoy Qusay Al-Dahhak accused Israel of aggressive actions aimed at undermining the country's sovereignty and unity.

He said the acts contradict international peace efforts and accused Israel of establishing military outposts and promoting settler tourism in occupied areas.

Al-Dahhak urged the Council to act decisively, demanding Israel's unconditional withdrawal from Syrian territory and full compliance with UN resolutions, including a 1974 disengagement agreement.