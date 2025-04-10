Trump says TikTok deal with China 'on the table'

In this photo illustration the social media application logo for TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a US flag and Chinese flag background in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday a TikTok deal with China is very much "on the table" despite an escalating trade war between the two nations.

"China is not exactly thrilled about signing it," Trump said in the Oval Office. "We have a deal with some very good people, some very rich companies, that would do a great job with it, but we're going to have to wait to see what's going to happen with China."

"It's on the table very much. I think China's going to want to do it, actually," he added.

Trump has announced a 90-day pause on his new "reciprocal" tariffs on most countries, but kept his 104% tariffs on China and levied an additional 21% for retaliating.

Last week, Trump extended the deadline for TikTok's forced sale by 75 days, allowing the popular social media platform to continue operating in the US.

This was the second time since January that an extension has been issued to the company.

TikTok owner ByteDance says negotiations with the US continue, but any agreement with Washington will be subject to Chinese law.

TikTok's future has remained uncertain since legislation signed by former President Joe Biden required ByteDance to sell the platform or face a ban. The law was upheld by the US Supreme Court despite TikTok's legal challenge.

Several US companies, including Amazon, are said to have made bids to acquire the video-sharing platform.