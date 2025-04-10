US ambassador to Ukraine plans to step down: Report

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink intends to resign, CBS News reported Thursday, citing three sources familiar with the decision.

While Brink has not formally submitted her resignation, she has reportedly begun making farewell calls to colleagues, sources told the outlet.

Brink's decision is driven by a combination of personal and policy-related concerns, including frustration about recent USAID layoffs, according to a senior US official.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had initially declined Brink's resignation in January, showcasing a desire to keep her in the role.

The potential departure comes amid a complicated phase in US-Ukraine relations.

Although the US resumed military aid following a 30-day ceasefire agreement in March 2025, tensions remain high.

A public fight in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February led to the abrupt cancellation of a key rare earth mineral agreement that was to be signed at the White House.

Brink, who has served in Kyiv since 2022, played a central role during wartime coordination and subsequent diplomatic efforts.