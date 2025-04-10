TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN: WE APPRECIATE INDONESIAS STANCE ON PALESTINIAN ISSUE

Three agreements were signed between Türkiye and Indonesia on Thursday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

President Erdoğan, recalling his most recent visit to the friendly and brotherly country of Indonesia in February for the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, expressed his gratitude to President Subianto and the Indonesian authorities for their hospitality.

Emphasizing that the reciprocal visits reflect the exceptional level of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations, Erdoğan said: "My dear brother Subianto's historic address at our Grand National Assembly today is a powerful manifestation of the deep-rooted brotherhood between our countries. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations with Indonesia. Of course, our historical ties date back over 400 years. Moments ago, we signed agreements in the fields of culture, disaster and emergency management, and communication. We also discussed potential steps to raise our trade volume to $10 billion on the basis of mutual benefit and balance. We agreed on making new breakthroughs in our cooperation, ranging from the defense industry to contracting, and from health and energy to the food sector. In the context of the defense industry, we evaluated both our ongoing projects and new opportunities for cooperation, including joint production."

"WE AIM TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN THE TIES BETWEEN OUR PEOPLES"



Highlighting the growing people-to-people connections and engagements between Türkiye and Indonesia — both important tourism destinations — President Erdoğan shared the following: "Last year, we were pleased to welcome 203,000 tourists from Indonesia to our country, while around 50,000 Turkish citizens visited Indonesia. We believe these numbers will multiply with the increase in flight frequencies by our national flag carriers. We aim to further strengthen the ties between our peoples by enhancing our cooperation in the fields of culture and education. We are pleased to observe the growing interest of Indonesian youth in the Türkiye Scholarships. We regard each of the approximately 5,000 Indonesian brothers and sisters who have studied in our country as cultural ambassadors."

"WE WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH INDONESIA IN DEFENDING THE PALESTINIAN CAUSE"



President Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye continues its cooperation with Indonesia across all international platforms, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the G20, D-8, and MIKTA, stating:

"We appreciate Indonesia's stance on the Palestinian issue. In the upcoming period, we will continue to work together with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and in defending the Palestinian cause."

President Erdoğan noted that Indonesian President Subianto would also attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and continued as follows: "I am pleased by the strong interest shown in this important event, which will be held under the theme 'Advancing Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.' Without a doubt, this intense interest once again demonstrates our country's growing influence in global diplomacy. We will also hold numerous meetings on the sidelines of the forum. With these thoughts, I sincerely believe that President Subianto's visit will contribute significantly to our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. I hope that our consultations and the decisions we have made will bring positive outcomes."


















