US ‘should not give another nickel’ to Netanyahu: Senator

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday reiterated his call to end US military support to Israel in its war in the Gaza Strip.

"I feel very strongly that the United States government should not give another nickel to the Netanyahu extremist government that has killed 50,000 people in Gaza, wounded over 110,000," Sanders told a CNN town hall moderated by the news channel's anchor Anderson Cooper.

Last week, the US Senate rejected two resolutions that were introduced by Sanders to block nearly $9 billion in military assistance to Israel.

Sanders also opposes President Donald Trump's plan to move 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to turn the besieged Gaza Strip into a "riviera," saying it's "ethnic cleansing."

The US has long been criticized for providing support to Israel in its war in Gaza, where more than 50,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

Several American lawmakers, including Sanders, frequently make calls for the US government to stop supplying weapons to Israel and being complicit in Israel's war in Gaza.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







