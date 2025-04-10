Indonesian president asks Türkiye to stand with Jakarta to ‘take responsibility for creating a new global order’

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday called on Türkiye to cooperate with Jakarta to "take responsibility for creating a new global order."

"(With Türkiye) as leaders of the Global South, as strategic partners, we need to take responsibility for creating a new global order," Prabowo told a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara.

Prabowo thanked Türkiye and Erdoğan for the warm welcome and expressed his desire for greater cooperation between the two nations. His official visit to Türkiye began on Wednesday.

Noting that the two nations share a similar history and vision, Prabowo said both countries aspire to be "a positive force in the Islamic world."

On the global geopolitical situation, Prabowo said "Indonesia and Türkiye should work together to maintain global peace and stability."

"We will work together to support Palestinian independence," he said, adding that they also agreed to support stability and peace in Syria and Ukraine.

The Indonesian leader expressed his willingness to cooperate with Türkiye in the fields of economy, health, construction, energy, defense industry, and culture.

Earlier in the day, the 73-year-old addressed lawmakers at the Turkish parliament, extending his support to Türkiye in pursuit of justice in a world "full of uncertainties."

Prabowo will also attend the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, which will begin on Friday.



















