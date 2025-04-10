Helicopter crashes into Hudson River in New York City, killing all 6 passengers

This aerial image taken from video shows rescue vessels on site of helicopter crash on the Hudson River in New York, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo)

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near lower Manhattan on Thursday, killing all six passengers on board, according to officials.

"Three adults and three children were on board a Bell 206 helicopter that had left from the downtown Skyport just about 3 p.m.," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a news conference, adding the pilot and the family were visiting from Spain.

He noted that an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.

New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch also spoke at the news conference.

"Four victims were pronounced dead on scene, and two more were removed to local area hospitals, where sadly both succumbed to their injuries," she said, without revealing their identities pending family notification.

Earlier, the New York Police Department confirmed that the crash took place "in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street," warning motorists and pedestrians on X to "expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas."

Bystander video appeared to show the helicopter breaking apart mid-air as it plummeted into the river. News footage showed search and rescue boats operating in the area on a gray and cloudy day.



























