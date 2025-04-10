US SANCTIONS IRAN’S OIL NETWORK AHEAD OF SATURDAYS DIRECT TALKS

The US on Thursday imposed new sanctions on entities and vessels linked to Iran's oil industry, stepping up pressure on Tehran just days before talks between the two countries in Oman.

"The US Department of State is today sanctioning a second China-based terminal operator, Guangsha Zhoushan Energy Group Co Ltd, which received at least eight Iranian crude oil cargos in the past several years," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Three vessel management companies were also designated, and two vessels identified as blocked property of those firms.

The Treasury Department has also taken coordinated action, designating additional United Arab Emirates- and India-based entities and blocking nearly 30 vessels involved in shipping Iranian oil.

Bruce said Thursday's actions are part of President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" policy aimed at denying Iran "all paths to a nuclear weapon and counter the regime's malign influence."

"These sanctions will curtail the flow of revenue the Iranian regime uses to finance its destabilizing activities and are part of President Trump's commitment to drive Iran's export of oil to zero — especially oil exports to China," she added.