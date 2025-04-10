News World Ankara tells Israel: Abandon expansionist and occupying policies

Ankara tells Israel: Abandon expansionist and occupying policies

The Turkish National Defense Ministry stated in writing that Israel's expansionist and occupying stance is a threat to regional security, urging the international community to intervene against this unlawfulness. The ministry added that Israel's activities in the West Bank and persistent attacks on neighbouring nations are undermining regional stability and peace."

Turkish National Defense Ministry has urged Israel to 'immediately halt provocative attacks that threaten Syria's territorial integrity and destabilize its security.'



"To ensure regional security, Israel must abandon its expansionist, occupying stance and the international community must prevent this unlawfulness. Israel's activities in the West Bank and continued attacks on neighbouring countries are harming regional stability and peace," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a written statement.



