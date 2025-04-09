Russia announces progress in resolving diplomatic problems with US

Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev announced on Wednesday that some progress has been made in resolving bilateral diplomatic issues between Moscow and Washington.

Speaking to Russian journalists in Istanbul ahead of the second round of Russia-US consultations, the ambassador said both sides had reached mutual agreements regarding banking services for diplomatic missions.

According to him, these include guarantees for financial transactions between the two capitals, as well as the smooth transfer of Russian contributions to the budgets of the UN and other international organizations.

Darchiev credited the presidents of both countries for this achievement, saying they "opened a window of opportunities."

He said contacts between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump contributed to positive developments, particularly in the issuance of visas for diplomatic personnel and the easing of certain travel restrictions.

"Although progress on visa issuance and travel remains limited, it is essential to find a path toward significantly improving the situation," Darchiev added.

He mentioned the lifting of existing restrictions, especially the 25-mile rule that limits the movement of Russian diplomatic staff in the US. In contrast, he said, American diplomats in Russia enjoy a 41-kilometer zone.

The ambassador said Russia will raise the issue of resuming direct flights between the two countries during the upcoming talks on Thursday, adding that the suspension of air traffic was a US decision.

"Restoring direct flights would not only facilitate official contacts, currently, diplomatic personnel must travel via connecting routes, but would also encourage business ties and ease the lives of ordinary citizens on both sides of the ocean," he said.

Darchiev said Moscow is also preparing to engage in serious discussions concerning the return of Russian diplomatic properties seized by the US.

"We are set to have a firm conversation on the return of illegally confiscated Russian diplomatic property. This issue is central to restoring normalcy in the entire spectrum of bilateral relations," he said.

In 2016, two recreational compounds used by Russian diplomats and their families were also closed and seized by the Obama administration.

In 2017, the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco was closed by the US, and the building was seized and searched by US authorities in violation of diplomatic norms. In 2018, the US did the same to the Russian Seattle Consulate.

In retaliation, Russia seized two properties used by US diplomats for recreational purposes in 2016 and closed US Consulate in St. Petersburg in 2018.