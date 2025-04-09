Brazil’s Lula slams Trump’s global tariffs: ‘It’s not going to work’

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies, warning that the American approach to global trade threatens economic stability and undermines international cooperation.

Speaking at a meeting with industrial leaders in São Paulo, Lula denounced Trump's sweeping use of tariffs, which now target more than 90 countries. The Brazilian leader accused Trump of acting unilaterally and imposing his will on the global economic system.

"I am observing President Trump's behavior in the United States. I don't know what you all think, but I don't think it's going to work. It's not going to work. No one takes a transatlantic that big, very big, and does the things that are happening there," said the president.

Since returning to office earlier this year, Trump has reintroduced "reciprocal" tariffs as a core part of his foreign policy and economic agenda. His administration has imposed duties on both allies and rivals, including a 10% tariff on Brazilian exports, on top of an existing 25% levy on aluminum and steel.

"And suddenly the world takes a turn where a single citizen believes they are capable of dictating the rules for everything that will happen in the world," Lula added.

In response to the growing trade pressure, Brazil has begun preparing legal and financial countermeasures. Last week, the Brazilian Congress passed legislation giving Lula authority to implement retaliatory tariffs on countries that harm Brazilian exports.

"We paid off Brazil's foreign debt. For the first time, we created (an international) reserve of US$370 billion, which protects the country against any crisis. Although President Trump can say whatever he wants, Brazil is safe because we have a cushion of US$350 billion, which brings peace of mind to Brazil and to Minister (of Finance) Fernando Haddad," he said during a briefing on April 7.



