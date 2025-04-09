France warns of ‘almost inevitable’ military confrontation if nuclear talks with Iran fail

France's foreign minister warned on Wednesday that a failure in nuclear negotiations with Iran could lead to a near-inevitable military confrontation, amid growing diplomatic tensions between Tehran and Western capitals.

"We must be extremely vigilant. If the negotiations over Iran's nuclear program do not succeed, a military confrontation would appear almost inevitable," Jean-Noel Barrot said on Public Senat television.

He reiterated the French government's concerns about the deteriorating security environment and urged French citizens not to travel to Iran.

Barrot stressed that France is working with international partners to restore dialogue and ensure regional stability, but added that the risks of escalation are rising.

"We live in a moment of utmost tension," he warned.

France has repeatedly called on Tehran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, which has eroded since the 2018 US withdrawal by President Donald Trump during his first term.

Barrot also confirmed the detention of two French nationals in Iran, amid what Paris has previously described as "state hostage-taking." He said efforts are continuing to secure their release.

"The Iranian authorities use these detentions for political leverage. This is unacceptable," he said.

He urged French citizens not to travel to Iran "under any circumstances," citing the serious risk of arbitrary arrest.