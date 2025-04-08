US SENATOR UNVEILS BIPARTISAN BILL TO END TRUMPS GLOBAL TARIFFS

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden announced Tuesday that he is introducing a bipartisan resolution to end President Donald Trump's global tariffs.

"Today, I am proposing a new bipartisan privileged resolution to end the latest global tariffs that are clobbering American families and small businesses," Wyden told a Senate Finance Committee hearing with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Wyden urged Congress to step in to "reign" in Trump on trade.

"Trump's tariffs have taken our economy from the envy of the world to a laughingstock. Congress has the chance to stop him by passing my bipartisan bill. Let's get this done," he later wrote X.

The measure comes after a bill introduced by senators Chuck Grassley and Maria Cantwell to restore Congress' constitutional role in trade. The Trade Review Act of 2025 was joined by six other Republicans amid rising recession fears.

Trump announced last week the imposition of a 10% minimum tariff on all imports and higher reciprocal tariffs on the US' biggest trading partners, including China and the EU.









