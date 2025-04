Additional tariffs on China to go into effect on Wednesday: White House

The US will impose a 104% tariff on China starting Wednesday, the White House said.

"There will be 104% tariffs going into effect on China tonight at midnight," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump believes China "has to make a deal" with the US, Leavitt said, adding: "It was a mistake for China to retaliate."

Nearly 70 countries have already reached out to Trump to begin a negotiation on tariffs following his announcement last week, she said.