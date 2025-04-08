China asks WTO for dispute consultation on US reciprocal tariffs

China requested dispute consultations from the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the US reciprocity-based tariffs, according to a statement Tuesday by the Geneva-based group.

"China has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning US measures which it says impose a 10% additional duty on imports from all trading partners effective 5 April, and a 34% additional duty on imports from China that will become effective on 9 April," it said.

China is arguing that the measures contravene the US' obligations under various provisions of the 1994 General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, the Agreement on Customs Valuation and the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures.

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO.

The consultations aim to allow the parties to discuss the issue and find a solution without resorting to litigation.

After 60 days, if the dispute has not been resolved through consultations, the complaining party can request a decision by a panel at the WTO.

US President Donald Trump announced last Wednesday the imposition of sweeping tariffs on more than 180 countries, ranging from 10% to 50%.