Saturday talks with Iran will be 'direct': White House

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, speaks during news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 April 2025. (EPA Photo)

US-Iran talks Saturday in Oman will be "direct," the White House said Tuesday.

"First of all, when it comes to Saturday, I won't get ahead of the president. He has said there will be direct talks with Iran on Saturday," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt said she would not share any additional details "for obvious reasons, security reasons."

Her remarks came one day after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said both sides will meet for "indirect" high-level talks. "It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court," Araghchi wrote on X.

Leavitt said Trump has re-imposed "crippling sanctions" on Iran.

"He's made it very clear to Iran, they have a choice to make. ... If they don't choose to move forward with diplomacy in a deal which is the direction we do see them headed in, there will be grave consequences," she said.

Trump said Monday that negotiations are "in Iran's best interests."

The US president has threatened military action if the talks fail, warning that Tehran "is going to be in great danger" without an agreement.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran, Axios reported Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the plan.