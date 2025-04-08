Erdoğan warns Israel: 'Expansionist intentions' will not benefit anyone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech during the AK Party's Provincial Heads Meeting. Here are the key highlights from his remarks:

"The greatest source of sorrow overshadowing our holiday joy was the attacks on our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Due to Israel's renewed massacres, the people of Gaza spent yet another holiday under bombs. Innocent children, women, and civilians in Gaza were brutally slaughtered before the eyes of the entire world. We witnessed acts of barbarism constituting clear war crimes, with even ambulances carrying the wounded being shot at, and healthcare workers being executed.

In the face of this situation, we have made every effort, tried every possible avenue, and pushed all limits to take action for all oppressed people, especially those in Gaza. During our holiday phone calls with world leaders, we specifically addressed the inhumane conditions in Gaza. At the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, to be held this weekend for the fourth time, we will also meet with heads of state and government to discuss the genocide in Gaza and seek answers to what more can be done to stop the oppression.

Let everyone know and understand this clearly: While Israel blatantly tramples on human dignity in Gaza, we will never turn our backs on our brothers and sisters there. No one can draw boundaries for us when it comes to defending what's right and standing with the oppressed. Just as we have stood tall without posturing against the pressure from the global Zionist lobby, we will continue to resist the oppressors without bowing or bending, and we will keep voicing the truth.

We are doing everything in our power to end the massacres in Gaza as soon as possible, to re-establish a ceasefire, and to pave the way toward peace. We believe that inflaming tensions, fanning the flames, and chasing new maps with expansionist ambitions will benefit no one. Just as we seek peace and tranquility in our own country, we wish the same peace, stability, and security for Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon. As Türkiye, we neither infringe on others' rights nor allow our own rights to be violated.

Just as we support the oppressed in Gaza, we will continue to stand by our Syrian brothers and sisters whenever they need us, and, God willing, we will fulfill our responsibilities to help our neighbor Syria achieve stability."







