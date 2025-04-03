UN chief appeals for international support following Myanmar earthquake

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community Thursday to increase support for Myanmar following last week's devastating earthquake.

He called for immediate humanitarian assistance and a political solution to the ongoing crisis in that country.

"This disaster has laid bare the deeper vulnerabilities facing people throughout the country," Guterres said at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York. "Myanmar today is the scene of utter devastation and desperation."

Guterres said the earthquake, which hit parts of Southeast Asia, including Thailand, had exacerbated an already dire situation in Myanmar as it grapples with political turmoil and humanitarian challenges.

He announced that UN relief chief Tom Fletcher will arrive Thursday in Myanmar to assess the situation, while Special Envoy Julie Bishop will visit in the coming days to reinforce efforts for peace and dialogue.

"I appeal for rapid, safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to reach those most in need," he said.

Guterres also welcomed temporary ceasefires but emphasized that "an end of fighting must quickly lead to a beginning of a serious political dialogue and the release of political prisoners."

He urged the international community to back a pathway toward peace, including the safe return of Rohingya refugees and the restoration of democracy.

"Now is the time to stand in solidarity with the long-suffering people of Myanmar," he said, pledging UN efforts "for peace and life-saving support for the people of Myanmar in their hour of need."