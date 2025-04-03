TURKISH AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES, BRAZILS EMBRAER JOIN FORCES FOR AVIATION PROJECTS

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Brazilian aviation giant Embraer have teamed up to collaborate on research, development, and production for both civil and military aircraft.

Announcing the partnership Thursday, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said the agreement builds on discussions held during a visit to Brazil last September.

The two companies officially signed a memorandum of understanding at the LAAD 2025 Defense Fair, taking place this week in Rio de Janeiro, paving the way for joint projects in aviation.

"This agreement will serve as the foundation for shared R&D and production efforts on civil and military platforms," Kacir wrote on X.

"We are committed to strengthening the global influence of the Turkish aviation industry through international partnerships," he added.

TAI stressed the importance of the deal, stating that it will enhance cooperation between the two firms, create new opportunities in engineering and R&D, and further boost Türkiye's presence in the global aerospace sector.





