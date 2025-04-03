Tornadoes batter states in South and Midwest US, more violent storms expected

Tornadoes and powerful storms battered states in the South and Midwest US on Wednesday, destroying homes, knocking down power lines, and causing flash flooding in many areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the potentially deadly storms could last throughout the weekend.

"More than 13 million people are currently in an NWS Tornado Watch with ... several active Tornado Warnings as well," NWS officials posted on X.

The National Weather Service has issued at least two dozen tornado warnings and advised residents to take shelter immediately.

"This is a very severe weather event," continued the NWS. "If you are in a watch right now, it is imperative that you identify your safe place NOW in case a warning is issued for your area."

Tornado emergencies were announced in a swath of states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.

"Tornadoes, severe wind gusts, and large hail will be possible across a broad area from north Texas northeastward to the southern Great Lakes," said the NWS, adding that the violent storm system could bring "significant, life-threatening flash flooding" through Saturday.

Forecasters expect more than one foot of rain possible in the hardest hit areas over the next four days, calling it a "once in a generation to once in a lifetime" flood event that could bring "historic rainfall totals."





