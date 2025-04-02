US opposes China’s military exercises around Taiwan, warns against ‘destabilizing behavior’

The US on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to "peace and stability" across the Taiwan Strait, opposing "any unilateral changes to the status quo, including through force or coercion," following China's large-scale military exercises around Taiwan.

"Once again, China's aggressive military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region's security and the world's prosperity at risk," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

"In the face of China's intimidation tactics and destabilizing behavior, the United States' enduring commitment to our allies and partners, including Taiwan, continues," Bruce said.

Her remarks came after China launched joint military exercises involving its army, navy, air force and rocket force around Taiwan, which the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command described as a "stern warning" to pro-independence forces.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said that 71 Chinese aircraft and 21 navy ships participated in the drills, with PLA Navy vessels led by the aircraft carrier Shandong entering Taiwan's response zone. It condemned the exercises as "irrational provocations" and vowed to defend its sovereignty.





