Human Rights Watch urges Hungary to arrest Netanyahu if he enters country

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Hungary to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he sets foot in the country.

"Hungary should deny entry to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or arrest him if he enters the country," the New York-based rights group said Tuesday as Netanyahu's office announced a visit to Hungary this week following an invitation from Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

"As an ICC member country, Hungary is obligated to cooperate in securing the arrest and surrender of any suspects who enter its territory. Without its own police force, the ICC relies on states to assist in arrests," the HRW said.

"Orban's invitation to Netanyahu is an affront to victims of serious crimes," said Liz Evenson, international justice director at HRW.

"Hungary should comply with its legal obligations as a party to the ICC and arrest Netanyahu if he sets foot in the country."

The rights group also expressed its "regret" that officials from EU countries such as France, Poland, Germany, Italy and Romania have refused to enforce the warrant.

"The EU's leadership and other EU member states, along with other ICC member countries, should publicly call on Hungary and all ICC member countries to cooperate with the ICC by arresting Netanyahu should he visit their territories," the statement said.

The group said Orban and his government have been displaying "blatant disregard" for the rule of law and human rights.

"Allowing Netanyahu's visit in breach of Hungary's ICC obligations would be Orban's latest assault on the rule of law," Evenson said.

At the time arrest warrants were issued, Orban said he will invite Netanyahu to visit, and "will guarantee him that if he comes, the warrant will no effect in Hungary."

He called the warrants "cynical" political interference in the ongoing Middle East conflict under the pretext of law.

The Amnesty International has also called on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu if he travels to the country and hand him over to the ICC.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the enclave, where it has killed more than 50,000 people since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.





