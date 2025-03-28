Erdoğan: Türkiye will always stand by Palestinians until Israeli oppression ends

During an iftar program he attended in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements, saying, "We stand by the people of Gaza with all our strength and all our capacity. God willing, we will always be at the elbow of the Palestinians until the Israeli oppression ends and an independent Palestinian state is established on the basis of the 1967 borders."

Emphasizing that they strive to stand by the oppressed and victims by increasing aid, Erdoğan said: "We stand by the people of Gaza with all our strength and all our capacity. God willing, we will always be by the side of the Palestinians until the Israeli oppression ends and an independent Palestinian state is established on the basis of the 1967 borders. As long as God gives us life, we will continue to be the unwavering, indestructible, and unyielding defenders of the Palestinian cause."

Expressing his satisfaction that non-governmental organizations, which are a source of pride for the nation, are also organizing aid campaigns for Gaza and other Islamic lands, Erdoğan said that he once again expresses his gratitude to all the benefactors who, together with the organizations represented in the National Will Platform, rush to the aid of the oppressed.

