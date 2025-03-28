Trump: "Bad, bad things" would happen to Iran if it fails to reach a nuclear deal

Donald Trump said Friday that "bad, bad things" would happen to Iran if it fails to reach a nuclear deal, a day after Tehran said it has responded to a letter from the US president calling for talks.

"My big preference... is we work it out with Iran. But if we don't work it out, bad, bad things are gonna happen to Iran," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

US needs Greenland for international security: Trump

The United States needs Greenland for international security peace, Trump said on Friday, adding that there were Chinese and Russian ships in the area that Washington could not leave to Denmark or anyone else to "take care of."



"We need Greenland. Very importantly, for international security, we have to have Greenland," Trump told reporters at the White House.



"If you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place ... we're not relying on Denmark or anybody else to take care of that situation," he added.







