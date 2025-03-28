Türkiye grieves 'loss of lives' in Myanmar, Thailand earthquake

Türkiye expressed sadness Friday for the "loss of lives and damage" from an earthquake that jolted Myanmar and Thailand earlier in the day, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry offered Ankara's condolences to the families of the dead and people of Myanmar and Thailand, while wishing a swift recovery to the wounded.

At least 144 victims have been killed and hundreds injured in Myanmar while at least six have died and 117 are trapped or missing in Thailand after a skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok following a strong 7.7 magnitude quake, with the epicenter in Myanmar's Sagaing region.









