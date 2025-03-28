Zelensky: Ukraine will not recognize old US military aid as loans

Ukraine is firmly rejecting the classification of US military aid in its fight against Russia's invasion as a loan.



"We are grateful for the support, but this is not a loan, and we will not allow it," President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Kiev on Friday.



Zelensky also confirmed that Ukraine has received a new draft of a stalled mineral resources agreement from the US.



Shortly after taking office in January, US President Donald Trump tied military aid to Ukraine's access to its valuable rare earth minerals.



However, a deal that was set to be signed collapsed in February following a heated public dispute between Zelensky and Trump at the White House.



Zelensky described the latest version of the agreement as "completely different from the previous framework" and noted that it now includes provisions Ukraine had already rejected in earlier negotiations.



According to reports from The New York Times, Financial Times and Bloomberg, Washington has increased its financial demands on Kiev. The new draft also reportedly expands US control over Ukraine's natural resources, including minerals, oil, gas and critical infrastructure.



This has raised concerns that the deal could undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and create legal obstacles to its bid for European Union membership, as some provisions may conflict with EU regulations.



Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would not sign any agreement that could jeopardize its EU accession process.











