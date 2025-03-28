Türkiye an inseparable part of process, Turkish VP says after Paris talks on Ukraine

Türkiye, as a NATO member and EU membership candidate, is an inseparable part of the process with its defense industry and diplomatic capacity, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said, following Paris talks on peace and security in Ukraine.

Speaking to Anadolu, Yilmaz, who represented President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the summit, said the meeting was crucial not only for Ukraine but also for "the security and future of Europe."

He emphasized that the talks once again highlighted Türkiye's importance in European security and reiterated Ankara's support for the US-backed ceasefire initiative in the Ukraine war.

"However, what is essential is a more permanent and comprehensive ceasefire rather than partial and temporary agreements," Yilmaz added.

Pointing to Türkiye's advocacy for a diplomatic solution in the Ukraine-Russia war, he expressed hope that the ceasefire would be successful.

Highlighting that Türkiye previously played important roles in the Grain Corridor Agreement and prisoner exchange process, Yilmaz stated that President Erdoğan has "very good" dialogues with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The vice president emphasized Türkiye's constructive role in peace processes and described the Paris meeting as productive.

Stressing that Ankara will continue to follow this process closely, Yilmaz said: "We have revealed how we view these conflicts and our perspective for solutions."

While acknowledging that not all details had been agreed upon, he said: "A common emphasis was made at the summit that Europe's security should be ensured together."







