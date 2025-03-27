Airlines tighten rules on power banks amid fire risks

Many airlines in Asia are tightening regulations regarding lithium batteries after incidents of excessive heating and fires on aircraft. According to South Korea's Ministry of Transport, the source of the fire on an Air Busan aircraft in January could be a portable power bank with a lithium battery.

Investigations by the committee and forensic experts found multiple "electrical burn marks" in the power bank remnants.

Passengers often carry lithium-ion battery-powered power banks to charge their phones, tablets, and laptops. However, factors such as manufacturing defects, misuse, and battery aging can increase the risk of fire during flights.

According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there have been over 500 lithium battery incidents involving smoke, fire, or overheating in the last 20 years.

Which airlines have introduced new rules? South Korea banned carrying power banks and e-cigarettes in overhead compartments nationwide starting in March.

Passengers must place their power banks in seat pockets or under seats. Additionally, charging power banks using USB outlets on the plane is also prohibited.

Thai Airways banned power bank use and charging during flights starting March 15. This decision was made after incidents on international airlines where power banks were suspected of causing fires.

Singapore Airlines will also ban the use of power banks during flights starting in April. Charging power banks via USB ports on the plane will not be allowed.

Low-cost airline AirAsia will allow passengers to store power banks only under seats or in seat pockets and will ban charging electronic devices during flights.

Taiwan-based EVA Air, China Airlines, and Uni Air also prohibited the use of portable chargers during flights.

The Hong Kong Civil Aviation Authority announced that, starting April 7, passengers will not be allowed to use power banks or place lithium batteries in overhead compartments. This decision came after an emergency landing of a Hong Kong Airlines flight in January due to a fire caused by a passenger's portable charger in their luggage.

Why are power banks risky? According to Dr. Chrystal Zhang from RMIT University's STEM College, lithium-ion batteries are widely used in power banks due to their high energy density and low cost. However, these batteries can cause fires if they overheat, as they contain flammable materials.

Sonya Brown, an aviation design expert from the University of New South Wales, noted that lithium batteries can be "fire hazards." She emphasized that these batteries become dangerous when damaged, overcharged, or overheated and recommended passengers check their power banks for swelling or external damage before travel.

Is it prohibited to carry power banks on a plane? According to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and FAA rules, lithium-ion batteries can only be carried in cabin baggage.

Generally, most airlines allow passengers to carry a maximum of two power banks with capacities between 100-160 watt-hours (Wh). Since most power banks are measured in milliampere-hours (mAh), to comply with flight regulations, the capacity should not exceed 43,000 mAh.

However, whether or not you can use a power bank on the plane depends on your airline. Some rules set by airlines include:

Korean Air: Each passenger can carry up to five 100 Wh batteries.

Asiana Airlines: Lithium batteries under 160 Wh must be carried in packaging protected against short-circuiting.

Singapore Airlines: Power banks up to 100 Wh are allowed, while those between 100-160 Wh require airline approval.

Cathay Pacific: Power banks must be under 100 Wh.

Qantas: Two spare batteries between 100-160 Wh are allowed.

Virgin Australia: Power banks can only be carried in carry-on baggage and must be protected against short circuits.

Air Asia: Power banks with a capacity of up to 100 Wh or 20,000 mAh are allowed. Those between 100-160 Wh require check-in approval.

Additionally, according to the FAA, there are no restrictions on carrying dry-cell alkaline batteries. However, to prevent damage, it is recommended to keep the batteries in their original packaging or tape the terminals to isolate them.

Due to the risks power banks pose to flight safety, airlines are increasingly taking preventive measures.

Passengers should check their airline's updated regulations before traveling.