CANADAS OLD RELATIONSHIP WITH US IS OVER, SAYS PRIME MINISTER

Canada's 'old relationship' with US is over, says prime minister

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared a definitive end to Canada's traditional relationship with the US on Thursday, saying the era of deep economic and security integration has concluded.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a Cabinet committee meeting in Ottawa, Carney delivered an assessment of bilateral ties with the US while asserting Canadian sovereignty.

"The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over," he said.

"What exactly the United States does next is unclear. But what is clear is that we as Canadians have agency. We have power. We are masters in our own home.

"We will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States. We will need to pivot our trade relationships elsewhere, and we will need to do things previously thought impossible at speeds we haven't seen in generations," he added.

The prime minister outlined an ambitious vision for Canadian self-reliance, emphasizing the need for swift action.

"We can control our destiny. We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away," he said.

Carney called for unprecedented domestic mobilization, saying: "It will take hard work. It will take steady and focused determination from governments, from businesses, from labor, from Canadians."

- CARNEY VOWS FIRM RESPONSE TO US TARIFFS

The prime minister pledged a three-pronged response to new US tariffs, vowing to "fight, protect and build."

He said Ottawa will "fight" tariffs with retaliatory measures that would hit the US hard with minimum impacts to Canada. Carney also vowed to protect workers and industries "during this difficult period."

Noting that "coming to terms with this sobering reality" is the first step, he emphasized long-term solutions, saying "above all, we will build a new Canadian economy. We will build Canada strong."

Carney also said that US President Donald Trump reached out to schedule a call with him.

"I appreciate this opportunity to discuss how we can protect our workers and build our economies.

"I will make clear to the president that those interests are best served by cooperation and mutual respect, including of our sovereignty," he said.

"Let's be clear," Carney concluded. "We won't back down…Nothing is off the table to defend our workers and country."

Trump said Wednesday that he would impose a 25% tariff on cars and car parts that were imported into the United States. He followed that on Thursday with a warning that if Canada and the European Union retaliated, he would strike back with another round of higher tariffs.

In response, Carney suspended his election campaign Thursday to meet with his Canada-US relations Cabinet committee and formulate a response to the announced 25% tariffs on foreign autos entering the US.

The auto tariff goes into effect on vehicles April 2 and auto parts later in May, but how much the tariff will be is still not known, as Trump said they could start at a base rate of 2.5%.

Trump's tariff policies continue to cause uncertainty, as Canada is one of the countries specifically targeted by his trade policies.

He earlier announced 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, among other measures, but postponed those tariffs until April 2.