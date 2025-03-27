All are equal before law, judicial independence must be respected: Turkish justice minister

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on Thursday emphasized the principle of equality before the law and the independence of the judiciary, rejecting main opposition party's allegations of political interference in the ongoing investigation into Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and 105 other suspects over corruption, organized crime, and terror-related charges.

"According to Article 10 of our Constitution, all are equal before the law. No person, family, group, or class may be granted privileges. Furthermore, Article 138 of our Constitution regulates the independence of the judiciary," Tunç told international journalists at a press conference in Istanbul.

He called for respect for the legal process and denounced public misinformation. "Appearing before the judiciary and presenting a defense is both a right and an obligation," he added.

Tunç underscored that Türkiye's judicial system operates impartially, guided by constitutional principles and legal standards.

His remarks came amid an investigation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office involving 106 suspects, including İmamoğlu.

The probe consists of two separate cases — one led by the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on allegations of aiding a terrorist organization, and another by the Organized Crime Investigation Bureau involving bribery, embezzlement, bid rigging, aggravated fraud, and unlawful data acquisition.

Authorities have arrested 51 suspects, placed 41 under judicial control, and are still seeking 14 others. Prosecutors cite reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), tax audits, inspector reviews, and witness testimonies as key evidence.

Accusations include rigging public tenders, coercion of tender-winning firms, unauthorized collection of Istanbul residents' data, and illicit financial transactions linked to the purchase of the Republican People's Party's (CHP) Istanbul Provincial Headquarters.

It is alleged that the companies that won the tenders were forced to do different jobs and business transactions to create financial benefits for the suspects and that they transferred the money obtained in this way or with unknown sources to the companies that are linked to the suspects.

REJECTION OF UNWARRANTED FOREIGN CRITICISM



The justice minister dismissed main opposition party claims that the case is politically motivated.

"Since the start of detention operations, certain circles have attempted to pressure judicial authorities without knowing the details of the investigation, seeing the allegations and defenses, or understanding the evidence."

He firmly rejected attempts to link the case to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying: "This investigation is being conducted entirely by independent judicial authorities."

Tunç also criticized international reactions to the probe, warning against what he described as biased assessments of Türkiye's legal system.

"We firmly reject such prejudiced and double-standard attitudes toward Türkiye. Many politicians and government officials in these countries are also subject to judicial investigations and prosecutions."

He insisted that legal matters must be resolved in court rather than through public campaigns.

Highlighting Türkiye's judicial reforms over the past 23 years, Tunç pointed to improvements in the right to a fair trial, freedom of expression, and avenues for legal redress, such as the introduction of an appellate review system and the right to individual applications to the Constitutional Court.

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to democratic values and judicial integrity, he said: "Trust in the impartial and independent Turkish judiciary is essential. We must follow the process calmly and respect the final decision."