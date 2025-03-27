Sanctions must remain until Russian occupation ends, says Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called on international leaders to keep sanctions on Russia "as long as the aggression and occupation continue."

Speaking at the Leaders' Summit on Support for Ukraine in France, Zelenskyy thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for their commitment, and warned that lifting sanctions now would "be a disaster for diplomacy," as Moscow continues to reject ceasefire proposals and impose "unrealistic conditions."

"Sanctions are one of the few real tools the world has to pressure Russia into serious talks," Zelenskyy said. "Russia breaks its promises way too often-we can't take steps toward them unless they really change."

He stressed the urgency of military and economic support, citing ongoing Russian offensives in the Donetsk region and threats to Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

He also highlighted Ukraine's operations in Russia's Kursk region to defend eastern territories.

Zelenskyy called for investments and co-production in defense manufacturing, noting that Ukraine's defense sector is underfunded by around €20 billion. He proposed closing this gap using frozen Russian assets.

Outlining his second key point, Zelenskyy urged the formation of a clear, joint security framework with operational decisions.

"It's obvious that the strength and size of the Ukrainian army will always be a key guarantee of our security," he said, asking partners to define their future military roles in Ukraine's land, air, and sea domains.

He proposed sending representatives to Ukraine to coordinate a unified deployment strategy.

The summit took place amid continued fighting in eastern Ukraine and increasing pressure on Western governments to maintain military and economic aid.

Russia has not accepted US-led ceasefire proposals, instead calling for sanctions relief and territorial concessions, which Kyiv rejects.









