TRUMP WITHDRAWS ELISE STEFANIKS NOMINATION AS US ENVOY TO UN

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., arrives for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Rep. Elise Stefanik will remain in Congress instead of being nominated as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

"As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress," Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform.

Trump emphasized Stefanik's role in his administration's priorities, noting that she has been a "vital part of our efforts from the very beginning."

The president said he personally asked Stefanik to stay in Congress to assist in delivering "Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more."

"With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat. The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day," he said.

Trump added that while "there are others that can do a good job at the United Nations," Stefanik's role in Congress remains crucial.

"Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People," he stated.

Saying that House Speaker Mike Johnson welcomed the decision, Trump also expressed confidence in Stefanik's future role in his administration.

"I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future. She is absolutely FANTASTIC," he said.

Previously, Stefanik has faced criticism for her hardline pro-Israel stance, including her support for far-right Israeli officials and her claim that the UN is biased against Israel.

She previously voiced support for far-right Israeli officials who claim that Israel has a "biblical right" to the entire occupied West Bank. Additionally, she was met with boos at an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) conference in March after asserting that the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel would not have happened if Trump were still in office.