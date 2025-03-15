Türkiye vows to combat Islamophobia, marks 6th anniversary of terror attack in New Zealand

Marking the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack targeting two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch city, Türkiye on Saturday expressed its commitment to combat Islamophobia.

"Türkiye remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at addressing hatred against Islam," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Islamophobia is dangerous for not only Muslims but also poses a great threat to international peace and social harmony, said the statement, honoring 51 people who lost their lives in the shooting attack.

"The ongoing attacks on Islamic values underscore the need for the international community to intensify its efforts to combat hatred against Islam," the statement added.

On March 15, 2019, Brenton Tarrant, an Australian white supremacist, killed 51 people and injured 40 more at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch city.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2020 without the possibility of parole, in the first such ruling ever handed down in the island country.