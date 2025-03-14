Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan flights resume after 4 years

Flight services between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which were halted nearly four years ago, have resumed with the Dushanbe-Bishkek route. Alena Khomenko, spokesperson for Kyrgyzstan Airports, announced on social media that a Somon Air flight from Dushanbe successfully landed at Manas International Airport.

The flights between Dushanbe and Bishkek were suspended in May 2021 due to border disputes and restrictions imposed by Kyrgyzstan on Tajik citizens after an armed conflict. In June 2021, Kyrgyz authorities officially closed the border, including airspace and customs checkpoints, with Tajikistan.

Following the signing of a border agreement between Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek on March 14, regular flights between Dushanbe and Bishkek resumed.