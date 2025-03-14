LIBERAL PARTY LEADER MARK CARNEY SWORN IN AS CANADAS 24TH PRIME MINISTER

Mark Carney arrives before being sworn-in as Canada's 24th prime minister, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 14, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Newly elected Liberal Party leader Mark Carney was sworn in on Friday as Canada's 24th prime minister at Rideau Hall in the capital Ottawa.

"We're a very focused government, focused on action," Carney told reporters outside Rideau Hall ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

He also shared a post on X, saying: "Today, we're building a government that meets the moment. Canadians expect action — and that's what this team will deliver."

"A smaller, experienced cabinet that moves faster, secures our economy, and protects Canada's future," he added.

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially resigned today, dissolving his 37-member Cabinet.

Carney is a former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He also worked at Goldman Sachs and played a key role in steering Canada through the 2008 financial crisis.