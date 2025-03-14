Putin signals openness to Trump’s appeal for 'vulnerable' Ukrainian troops

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Ukrainian troops encircled by Russian forces in the Kursk region would be treated humanely if they surrendered, responding to a public appeal from US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a video conference with permanent members of Russia's Security Council, Putin acknowledged Trump's call to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers but insisted that Kyiv must issue an order for its forces to lay down their arms.

He accused Ukrainian fighters of committing crimes against civilians and said Russia's prosecutor general's office classifies their actions as "terrorism."

"We understand President Trump's humanitarian appeal," Putin said. "If these soldiers surrender, they will be guaranteed life and decent treatment under international law and Russian legislation."

Earlier in the day, Trump said he had "very good and productive" call with Putin, expressing optimism about ending the war in Ukraine.

He warned of a dire situation for Ukrainian troops, saying thousands are "completely surrounded by the Russian military" and in a "very bad and vulnerable position."

He stressed his request to Putin to "spare" their lives, calling the potential loss a "horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II."

The Russian president also discussed ongoing efforts to restore ties with the US, citing recent contacts between top Russian and American officials, including his phone conversation with Trump.

He characterized the process as challenging, given the deterioration of relations under the previous US administration.

Fighting in Ukraine has extended into Russian border areas, including Kursk, where Moscow claims to have repelled the Ukrainian incursion that began last August. The Trump administration has taken a different stance on Russia, seeking renewed engagement despite ongoing hostilities.