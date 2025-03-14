‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Turkish foreign minister

The Turkish foreign minister on Friday said a group comprising the UK, some European countries and Türkiye could potentially establish its own sphere of influence in the region.

Speaking to TV100, a Turkish television channel, Hakan Fidan stressed that European leaders are confused about what to do if the world were to be divided into several spheres of influence.

"It is quite possible for a structure that includes the UK, certain European countries, and Türkiye to create its own center of attraction in the region," he said.

"This capability exists, the opportunity is there. It's simply a matter of putting forth the will and pursuing it," Fidan said.

He highlighted that if Türkiye had joined the EU in 2007-2008, the UK would likely not have exited the EU.

"A structure that includes Türkiye and the UK within the EU would inevitably have developed its own foreign policy and security architecture much earlier," he argued.

Commenting on difference of opinion on how to end the Ukraine war, Fidan said: "The start of the war in Ukraine divided parties, and its end is dividing them as well. Statements of Türkiye from the beginning are now being voiced by the US."

Ankara has, from the beginning, called for end to the over three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations. The approach has now been adopted by the US under President Donald Trump.





















