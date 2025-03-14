US presents 'bridge' proposal to extend Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian men walk near rubble of houses destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

The US presented a "bridge" proposal to extend the Gaza ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover, the White House said on Friday.

"President (Donald) Trump has made it clear that Hamas will either release hostages immediately, or pay a severe price," the office of special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the National Security Council said in a statement.

On Wednesday evening in Doha, Qatar, Witkoff and National Security Council Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa Eric Trager presented a "bridge" proposal which would "allow time to negotiate a framework for a permanent ceasefire," it said.

Under the proposal, the statement said Hamas would release living hostages in exchange for prisoners in accordance with previous formulas.

"Through our Qatari and Egyptian partners, Hamas was told in no uncertain terms that this 'bridge' would have to be implemented soon — and that dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander would have to be released immediately," it added.