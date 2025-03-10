NATO COMMITTED TO BOSNIAS TERITORIAL INTEGRITY: RUTTE

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Monday that the alliance fully supports the territorial integrity of Bosnia and urged political leaders to resolve tensions fuelled after the state court sentenced to jail the president of Bosnian Serb region.

"We will not allow hard-won peace to be jeopardised," Rutte told reporters after meeting the country's tripartite presidency.

"This is not 1992 and we will not allow a security vacuum to emerge," Rutte underlined while referring to the year Bosnia's bloody inter-ethnic war began.











